Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
cause I can
3d ago
this is so sad. this is to close to home again. it is scary being a cashier nowadays. I love my job. that's why I make sure I have a weapon close by me while I am at work.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
86-year-old man killed in crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shelby County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Harold L. White. He lived in Sterrett. The wreck happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. 280, two miles east of Chelsea. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said White...
1 person killed in fiery crash in southwest Birmingham
One person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning in southwest Birmingham. Authorities said the victim was an adult but have not yet been able to determine any other identifying factors. It wasn’t immediately clear when the wreck happened, but it was discovered just before 6 a.m. in the...
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Bessemer
A man is injured and a woman is in custody following a shooting in Bessemer Monday morning.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Vows to End ‘Public Menace’ Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old
In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
wbrc.com
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a train hit a car on August 7, 2022. This happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say one female suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
ABC 33/40 News
19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham
One person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department. One person of interest is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway. North Precinct officers were dispatched...
wvtm13.com
Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home
FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
29-year-old found fatally shot in east Jefferson County
A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Credit Card Skimmers Confirmed on Gas Stations Along I-20/59
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said they have become aware of credit card skimmers that were discovered on gas pumps along Interstate 20/59. According to TPD's Facebook page, the offenders put skimmers on pumps from one exit to the next. The offenders return after a period of time and use the victim's credit card information after time passes.
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
Comments / 7