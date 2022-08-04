ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

cause I can
3d ago

this is so sad. this is to close to home again. it is scary being a cashier nowadays. I love my job. that's why I make sure I have a weapon close by me while I am at work.

CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

1 person killed in fiery crash in southwest Birmingham

One person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning in southwest Birmingham. Authorities said the victim was an adult but have not yet been able to determine any other identifying factors. It wasn’t immediately clear when the wreck happened, but it was discovered just before 6 a.m. in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Vows to End ‘Public Menace’ Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old

In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified

HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a train hit a car on August 7, 2022. This happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say one female suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home

FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

29-year-old found fatally shot in east Jefferson County

A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Credit Card Skimmers Confirmed on Gas Stations Along I-20/59

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said they have become aware of credit card skimmers that were discovered on gas pumps along Interstate 20/59. According to TPD's Facebook page, the offenders put skimmers on pumps from one exit to the next. The offenders return after a period of time and use the victim's credit card information after time passes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
CENTER POINT, AL

