chautauquatoday.com
29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In Slated for August 12th
The City of Jamestown is gearing up for its 29th annual Cruise-In. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:00-8:00 PM in downtown Jamestown and will feature a wide variety of unique, beautiful, and interesting cars and trucks, as well as live music. The event is organized by the Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce as a way to attract foot traffic into downtown Jamestown in an effort to help existing local businesses.
erienewsnow.com
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown City Council to Revisit Requests to Add Funding to Business, Housing Initiatives
Will revisit a couple requests to add American Rescue Plan funds to housing and business initiatives at its work session tonight. One resolution would use $750,000 in ARP funds to create a permanent 19A Homeownership Program. The city would use the 19A program to acquire vacant properties in Jamestown. As...
wnynewsnow.com
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage
DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients
The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community. The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Institution Week Seven Examines Living Spaces, Changing Housing Market
Chautauqua Institution ‘s week seven will examine living spaces and the changing housing market. The 10:45 lecture series will focus on “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.” The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series tackles a similar topic with “Home: A Place for Human Thriving.”. The...
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood.
The Eden Corn Festival Parade returns
Eden Corn Festival Parade returns after a two year hiatus. Families are happy to be back making memories again.
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
wnynewsnow.com
Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
History Museum holds antique car show
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain under Drought Watch
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) indicates that most of Western New York remains under a Drought Watch, including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Chautauqua County and all of Cattaraugus County remains under abnormally dry conditions. There are no statewide mandatory water restrictions in place under the watch, but the DEC says residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
chautauquatoday.com
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
