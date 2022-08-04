Chautauqua County Receive $1.28 Million from NYS to Enhance Emergency Communications

Read on www.wrfalp.com
Jamestown City Council to Revisit Requests to Add Funding to Business, Housing Initiatives
Will revisit a couple requests to add American Rescue Plan funds to housing and business initiatives at its work session tonight. One resolution would use $750,000 in ARP funds to create a permanent 19A Homeownership Program. The city would use the 19A program to acquire vacant properties in Jamestown. As...
Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients
The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community. The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.
Chautauqua Institution Week Seven Examines Living Spaces, Changing Housing Market
Chautauqua Institution ‘s week seven will examine living spaces and the changing housing market. The 10:45 lecture series will focus on “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.” The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series tackles a similar topic with “Home: A Place for Human Thriving.”. The...
