Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank
With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
News 12
Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?
It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
