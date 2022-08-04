ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY

By Carl
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake

Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Tonawanda, NY
Nassau County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Big Frog 104

Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank

With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
NEVERSINK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Derose
News 12

Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Cat#Dog#Canadian
riverheadlocal

It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?

It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WIBX 950

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?

Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy