Spherion Staffing and Recruiting now open in Fort Worth

Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa to open near Lakewood area of Dallas
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa announced Aug. 1 it plans to open in the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa) Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa will be coming to the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas later this year. The chain's...
dallasexpress.com
Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance
Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
Hillwood to construct two speculative industrial buildings in Alliance area of Fort Worth
The Alliance Westport 25 industrial building will be located on the frontage road of SH 156, across from the entrance to the BNSF Intermodal Facility. (Rendering courtesy Hillwood) Two new speculative industrial buildings totaling nearly 1.7 million square feet are coming to the Alliance area of Fort Worth with anticipated...
dallasexpress.com
Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
Biolife Plasma Services offering plasma-based treatments near Richardson
Biolife Plasma Services is now open on Belt Line Road just outside of Richardson. (Mindy Tang/Community Impact Newspaper) Biolife Plasma Services opened June 15 just outside of Richardson's city limits. The business at 7989 Belt Line Road, Ste 130, Dallas, collects donated plasma to process for “life-saving, plasma-based therapies,” according to the company’s website. Biolife has nearly 200 locations across the U.S., including 18 in Texas. 214-210-2375. www.biolifeplasma.com/locations/Texas/Dallas-Belt.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
Fort Worth chosen for national accelerator program to help address park inequities
Fort Worth will be an inaugural member of the Park Equity Accelerator, which will provide funding and expertise “to address longstanding barriers to outdoor equity,” according to a news release from the city.(Courtesy Canva) The city of Fort Worth has announced it will be an inaugural member of...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Wants Help From the Public in Naming New Library
Fort Worth wants help from the public when it comes to naming a new public library. According to the city, the new library will be located in the southwest area of the city at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road. The library is taking name nominations here until...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
dallasexpress.com
Local Entities Offer ‘Inflation Pay’
As inflation continues to drive up the cost of living, businesses and local governments are issuing “inflation pay” to workers. Hysen Lushaj, the owner of Fort Worth’s Nizza Pizza, sought to assist employees by giving raises to offset the receding economy. He explained, “They need a raise because everything has gone through the roof. Rent’s up; food costs are up; gas is up.”
Quick-Service Coffees Coming Soon to South Fort Worth
The Dutch Bros menu offers more than coffee with lemonades, smoothies, energy drinks, and teas available.
