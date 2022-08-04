ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting now open in Fort Worth

By Sara Rodia
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance

Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage

The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services

The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record

Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Biolife Plasma Services offering plasma-based treatments near Richardson

Biolife Plasma Services is now open on Belt Line Road just outside of Richardson. (Mindy Tang/Community Impact Newspaper) Biolife Plasma Services opened June 15 just outside of Richardson's city limits. The business at 7989 Belt Line Road, Ste 130, Dallas, collects donated plasma to process for “life-saving, plasma-based therapies,” according to the company’s website. Biolife has nearly 200 locations across the U.S., including 18 in Texas. 214-210-2375. www.biolifeplasma.com/locations/Texas/Dallas-Belt.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive

Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Wants Help From the Public in Naming New Library

Fort Worth wants help from the public when it comes to naming a new public library. According to the city, the new library will be located in the southwest area of the city at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road. The library is taking name nominations here until...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Entities Offer ‘Inflation Pay’

As inflation continues to drive up the cost of living, businesses and local governments are issuing “inflation pay” to workers. Hysen Lushaj, the owner of Fort Worth’s Nizza Pizza, sought to assist employees by giving raises to offset the receding economy. He explained, “They need a raise because everything has gone through the roof. Rent’s up; food costs are up; gas is up.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
