Where you can “Fill the Boot” on Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning in Buffalo, drivers have the opportunity to lend a helping hand to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team.
And it’s as simple as reaching out your car window. The Fill the Boot campaign is happening at various intersections throughout Buffalo. Local firefighters will be collecting cash and change at the following locations:
- Oak & Genesee
- Elm & Swan
- Niagara St. 190 Exit
- Delaware & Hertel
- Skyway & Church
- Seneca & Bailey
- Abbott & Red Jacket Way
The collection drive began at 7 a.m. Spinal muscular atrophy, a motor neuron disease, is the leading cause of death among children younger than two.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .
Comments / 0