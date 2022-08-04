Metallica and ‘Stranger Things’ launch new Hellfire Club-inspired merchandise

There’s a track called ‘Space’ on Kasabian’s new album. Arriving halfway through the record, it’s 49 seconds of tasteful washes of synth, which ebb and flow, building and contracting in a hypnotic movement. It’s the kind of thing you might more readily expect to hear on the Calm app than on the new one from the tub-thumping lad-rockers who barreled in with the rifftastic ‘Club Foot’ back in 2004. “I’d always wanted to do something with the idea of seeing the world from outer space,” principal songwriter Serge Pizzorno has said. “How that changes astronauts’ personalities, because they see this pale blue dot…”

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO