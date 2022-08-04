ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

West Virginia Medicaid must cover transgender care

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQmdS_0h4SKNUS00

A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents.

The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal.

The lawsuit accused the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit also named state employee health plans.

Chambers said the Medicaid exclusion discriminated based on sex and transgender status.

Chambers certified the lawsuit as a class action, covering all transgender West Virginians participating in Medicaid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 20

Bryson England
4d ago

Saying I identify as is saying I pretend to be. The only medical care they need are psychological care and meds. Body dysmorphia is obviously real and needs to be treated.

Reply
12
Denise
4d ago

I don't want my tax dollars going to someone who decides they want to jump the fence. its their choice. not a legitimate medical illness unless u count mental!!!

Reply
12
James Carroll
4d ago

I identify as a billionaire but don't have the money. will everyone give me their money so I can get what i want?

Reply
13
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTRF- 7News

Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia

Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

CHIPS Act to build, expand, and modernize chip fabrication in Buckeye State

Ohio (WTRF) — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) recently voted to pass the CHIPS Plus Act. The CHIPS Act invests $50 billion to build, expand and modernize chip fabrication in Ohio. Johnson says the legislation will generate billions of dollars in economic growth and tax revenue, and it will bring thousands of new manufacturing and high-tech […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man who threatened Dr. Fauci gets jail time

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official. The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill Fauci or his family members. Fauci is President Joe […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Farm and Dairy

Swine influenza detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
RHODELL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Health Care#Gender Dysphoria#Racism#West Virginia Medicaid#Lgbtq#Lambda Legal#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

State Fair WV explains protocols to be taken due to swine flu

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State fair is back again this year, but safety measures are being considered more closely due to a possible case of Swine Flu in the Mountain State. State Fair West Virginia is aware of the situation with the Swine Flu and how it affected West Virginia, but Kelly Collins, CEO […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Athenaeum

The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sen. Brown praises Senate passage of the Pact Act

Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is praising the Senate’s passage of the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact Act. The PACT Act as it’s known, will expand military benefits for approximately 3.5 million post 9/11 veterans that were injured after being exposed toxic burn pits. These pits were used to […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Fetterman amps up troll game against Oz in Senate race

PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — “Come on back to Jersey where you belong.” That was the message given to Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by Sopranos actor Steven van Zandt. It was part of a viral campaign ad by his opponent, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, following accusations that Oz doesn’t have a tight connection to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID cases, hospitalizations continues to fluctuate in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped by 130 between Wednesday and Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Thursday morning. The state reported 3,036 active cases Thursday, a decline from the 3,166 reported in its Wednesday morning pandemic update. Active cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet

CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy