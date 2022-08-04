Arizona AG joins nationwide task force investigating foreign robocalls

Read on ktar.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
What police and car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft
PHOENIX – Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Aviation Department launches child care scholarship for airport workers
PHOENIX — The Aviation Department launched the City of Phoenix Airport Worker Child Care Scholarship Program on Tuesday to promote an added benefit for workers, the city of Phoenix said in a press release. Phoenix City Council made a $4 million donation allowing the program to be possible through...
City of Tempe introduces tools to aid response to homelessness
PHOENIX — The City of Tempe has developed new tools for those experiencing homelessness and other community members, according to a press release. The city announced the new tools on Thursday, as Tempe has continued to invest heavily in services and housing the last two years. Among the new...
Suspect arrested in Phoenix after month-long vehicle theft investigation
PHOENIX — A suspect in a month-long vehicle theft investigation was arrested in Phoenix last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a press release Friday. AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives allegedly observed the suspect, 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones, operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles from...
Abraham Hamadeh’s GOP Arizona Attorney General primary win another Trump victory
PHOENIX — Abraham Hamadeh won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Attorney General race in Tuesday’s primary, securing another victory for a Donald Trump-backed candidate. Hamadeh’s win — he beat out Rodney Glassman — helped give Trump-endorsed candidates spots in the November general election for governor, U.S. Senate...
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers
The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Latest updates on the tight GOP race for Arizona governor
The GOP race for Arizona governor remains close between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. A ballot drop in Maricopa County is expected Wednesday evening.
San Bernardino County to secede from California? It’s unlikely, but it will be put to the voters
After real estate developer Jeff Burum proposed that San Bernardino County should secede from the state, voters will likely soon get to make their voices heard on the topic. “San Bernardino County has long suffered enough from the state of California,” Burum said. The mayors of Upland and Fontana have indicated their support, and this […]
Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election
PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
