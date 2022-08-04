ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota DFL chair backs Biden as 2024 debate divides delegation

By Torey Van Oot
 4 days ago
The leader of the Minnesota DFL shot down calls from two prominent lawmakers within his party to replace President Biden with a new nominee in 2024, saying "most Democrats in the state don't agree with them."

Driving the news: U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig both recently called for a new generation of leaders when asked if the president should seek another term.

Yes, but: DFL Party chair Ken Martin told Axios Wednesday that while he "understand[s] their opinions," he doesn't agree with Craig and Phillips and thinks it's "too early for that conversation."

  • "I'm not sure why they felt compelled to talk about the 2024 election right now," Martin said in an interview at Farmfest. "We've got the [2022] elections right in front of us, and that's where we should be squarely focused."

The big picture: Only 26% of Democratic voters said the party should renominate Biden — who turns 80 in November — in a recent New York Times/Siena poll .

Between the lines: The question of Biden's future has divided the state's Democratic delegation, with U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar urging their counterparts to stay focused on the midterms .

The intrigue: DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, declined to weigh in Wednesday, saying seeking renomination is Biden's decision to make.

  • "I got enough on my plate... that's two years out," he told reporters. "For now, I gotta focus on Minnesota."

