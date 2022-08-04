Des Moines' grease dumping fee for restaurants set to increase

Read on www.axios.com
KCCI.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
Struggles continue in Des Moines' redlined district
Households in Des Moines' historic redlining district are some of the most likely to face insecurity and seek help from a food pantry, according to a new report by the Des Moines Area Religious Council.Why it matters: The redlined neighborhoods that lacked investment 90 years ago — many of which are on the city's south and east sides — are still suffering from economic instability and lower home ownership rates, according to DMARC.For example: Some of the homes at the highest risk for flooding are in the redline district because their foundations are falling apart and they lacked home aid...
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station
Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday. Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal. Why it matters: The move...
Radio Iowa
Des Moines River clean up still on for Saturday
Several river clean-up projects had to be canceled this summer due to low water levels, but at least one is still on for Saturday. John Laird, a naturalist with the Hamilton County Conservation Department, says they’re still seeking volunteers for a clean-up effort on the Des Moines River. “They could show up at Sunkist Park in Fort Dodge at 9 a.m.,” Laird says, “and they’re going to be shuttled out of town and get into the canoe access at Becker Access and then they’ll clean a five-mile stretch of river.”
Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought
Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Reduces Speed Limit
At the Knoxville City Council meeting on Monday, council reduced the speed limit on a portion of Willetts Drive. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour between Howard and Bell streets. The speed limit was approved by council in part to make it safer for drivers en route to school.
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
KCCI.com
Des Moines neighborhood on the lookout for peacock on the loose
DES MOINES, Iowa — The search continues for a peacock on the loose in Des Moines. KCCI first reported the peacock when a Des Moines resident found the peacock up in a tree on Wednesday. Watch: Peacock stuck in a tree. On Thursday morning, a homeowner on 59th Street...
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
Des Moines' $1.4M+ Grand Oakcrest Townhomes going fast
If the Des Moines real estate market has cooled, it's not showing at these new incoming townhomes.Grand Oakcrest Townhomes were listed last month at just over $1.4 million each.Driving the news: Four of the seven units are sold and a fifth has a pending sale, real estate agent Andrew DePhillips told Axios Tuesday.Catch up fast: It's a development at the corner of 40th Street and Grand Avenue on land formerly owned by St. Augustin Catholic Church.Construction will begin in coming days and be completed in about a year.Specs: Each unit will be around 2,500 square feet with two stories, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage.Grand Oakcrest also features a rooftop terrace, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and LED lighting. Rendering courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
iheart.com
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
