Iowa's Tesla drivers become targets for aggression

Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought
Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Ohio (somehow) not named the most Midwestern state
Ope, this can't be right. Driving the news: Using descriptions from local Airbnb listings, the Washington Post recently ranked the "most Midwestern" states in an effort to better define "America's vaguest region." The top three: Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin. Ohio, inexplicably, ranked second to last, edging out only South Dakota.
High-speed rail remains a faraway dream in Virginia
People have been talking about bringing high speed rail to Richmond for decades now.Yes, but: While there's been some progress, those fast rail trips up and down the East Coast remain a faraway dream.What's happening: This summer, the feds announced a $58 million grant to begin developing a high-speed corridor between Raleigh and Petersburg.And last year, the state announced a $3.7 billion plan that will double rail capacity between D.C. and Virginia.That all sounds promising, but there's still a long way to go.The broad federal plans for high-speed rail between Richmond and D.C. are being pursued piecemeal, and many elements...
Rail Merger Would Triple Iowa Train Traffic
(Undated) The pending merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern would eventually triple the amount of train traffic through parts of eastern and southern Iowa. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andrew Cummings says that the railroad has plans to add sidings, extend existing sidings, and add electronic signaling systems – all to expand capacity so additional trains can be handled. The merger would create the only single-line railroad linking Canada, the U-S, and Mexico.
The Fortune 500 sweepstakes
Whether it's St. Paul or elsewhere in the region, keeping this company in the Twin Cities is important to the regional economy.Whether it's St. Paul or elsewhere in the region, keeping this company in the Twin Cities is important to the regional economy.Local and regional leaders are hoping to convince a soon-to-be Fortune 500 company to put its headquarters in the Twin Cities. Nobody knows the name of the company, but it's already based here.
Colorado 14ers see decline in hiker traffic in 2021
Colorado's iconic 14ers saw hiker traffic fall 27% in 2021.By the numbers: About 303,000 people climbed the state's 54 mountains above 14,000 feet in elevation last year, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which uses remote sensors to log traffic.That's about 112,000 fewer hikers than the prior year.Yes, but: The steep decline is partly due to the fact the mountains saw record traffic in 2020 amid the pandemic.The 2021 figures still represent an increase from 2019.Between the lines: Limited access and trail closures on some 14ers are part of the problem, the Colorado Sun reports. "The most popular signature mountains closest to the Front Range were sort of knee-capped in terms of access," said Lloyd Athearn, the initiative's director.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa
Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
KCRG.com
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
Kearney Hub
Dems may strip Iowa of opening vote in 2024
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats are poised to strip Iowa from leading off their presidential nominating process starting in 2024, part of a broader effort allowing less overwhelmingly white states to go early and better reflect the party's deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm had planned...
Radio Iowa
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
kiwaradio.com
Summit Carbon Solution To Begin Releasing Names Of Landowners Rejecting Pipeline
Statewide, Iowa — Starting Friday, August 5th, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, says hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property.
Axios
