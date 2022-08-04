Iowa's Tesla drivers become targets for aggression

Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO