ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtNsK_0h4SJo5k00

A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.

Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday.

Officers stopped the car in a parking lot on Greenfield with a pit maneuver, but the suspect jumped over a woman who was driving and took off running.

Police ended up catching the man in a pharmacy.

They say the man is suspected of intentionally running down Lamar Waller last month.

Police say it was the result of a senseless argument at a club where Waller worked security.

Comments / 13

illegitimate Joe
4d ago

You wouldn't expect anything else out of Detroit that's just a way of life for those people, it's a shame a judge will probably give a personal a bond, don't ask you know you know why.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Detroit Free Press

2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday

Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dashcam
Detroit News

Wyandotte teen dies after shooting in Huron Township

Huron Township — A 17-year-old male from Wyandotte died after being shot early Saturday in Huron Township. Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said at around 3:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Warham Road, where they found the wounded teen. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Robbins said.
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton

FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week

Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy