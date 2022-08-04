FX Releases the Trailer for Fourth Season and Final Season of ‘Atlanta’

Read on thesource.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Eminem Was Apparently Ready To Fight Suge Knight At 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Music Video Shoot
It common knowledge that at one point Suge Knight was one of the scariest and most intimidating figures in hip hop. However, after the decline of Death Row Records and possible involvement in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie, Knight’s reputation started to dwindle as well, making him not welcome in many of the circles he had once been in.
Teyana Taylor Hits Los Angeles to Start ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour
The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”
Carl Crawford Talks 1501 Certified’s Future, TikTok, “Where The Freaks” & More
In the last decade, 1501 Certified Entertainment has grown from another obscure independent outfit into one of the most talked about record labels in today’s Hip Hop with former baseball star-turned-founder and CEO Carl Crawford at the center of everything. And while the label has weathered a rollercoaster of controversy, the call-up of several of the label’s top stars to the majors, new high-powered partnerships, and several shake-ups in the ranks, Crawford’s mission has always remained the same – to be the Houston’s Barry Gordy with his own Motown Records.
Kendrick Lamar Thanks JAY-Z for Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free
Kendrick Lamar was in Brooklyn for a performance of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour at Barclays Center. Later in the evening, K Dot hit Dubmo House for an after-party, where he performed a select few cuts for the intimate crowd. In the crowd was JAY-Z, and as...
YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of “Worth It”
YK Osiris admits his money management skills were once lacking. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Jacksonville rapper briefly opened up about his highly publicized financial issues. Osiris has made plenty of headlines for money owed to artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Drake; the latter of whom offered to clear his $60,000 debt in exchange for an impromptu performance.
Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Dropped Their Second LP ‘Straight Outta Compton’ 34 Years Ago
On 8/8/88, Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy E, along with the legendary Dr. Dre from the World Class Wreckin’ Crew put together the second N.W.A. album called Straight Outta Compton. This album came on the heels of Eazy E’s debut release, Eazy E, and The Posse, which led Eazy E and his Ruthless Records label partner Jerry Heller to put out another release exploiting the gang culture that saturated the West Coast, giving birth to what is known as “gangsta rap’. Their debut release, N.W.A. And The Posse was already certified and had anticipating fans around the world the second time around.
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
Today In Hip Hop History: YO! MTV Raps Debuted On MTV 34 Years Ago
34 years ago on this date, MTV premiered the first episode of the Hip Hop generated video show, YO! MTV Raps. Everybody has their own personal memory of MTV Raps. Whether it was during the era of comedians Ed Lover and Doctor Dre or during the Fab 5 Freddy reign, YMTVR gave the world its first continual, visual experience of Hip-Hop music. Not to downplay the world famous VJ Ralph McDaniels and the esteemed Video Music Box show based in NYC as well, but the scenarios, special guests, live performances, and other exclusive footage was only available on Music Television’s first Hip Hop show.
Benny the Butcher and BSF Announces ‘Long Live DJ Shay’ Album, Release “Times is Rough” Single
Long Live DJ Shay, Benny the Butcher and Black Soprano Family’s (BSF) biggest compilation project to date, is set to be released on September 9. They also unveiled a brand-new song and music video for “Times Is Rough,” which was created by the illustrious DJ Premier, along with the album announcement.
