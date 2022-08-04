ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Traffic
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WTAP

The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash

ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Sinkhole#Urban Construction#Ga
WXIA 11 Alive

I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning

ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Creating middle housing in DeKalb County

No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
11Alive

GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20

ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated over power outage

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Courthouse was being evacuated Thursday afternoon, the county clerk said. In a tweet, DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry asked people to please stay clear of the area. "Alert: The DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated at this time. Please stay...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy