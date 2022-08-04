Read on www.11alive.com
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash
ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
WXIA 11 Alive
I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning
ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
saportareport.com
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20
ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated over power outage
DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Courthouse was being evacuated Thursday afternoon, the county clerk said. In a tweet, DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry asked people to please stay clear of the area. "Alert: The DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated at this time. Please stay...
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
