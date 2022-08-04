Read on www.wamwamfm.com
Related
wamwamfm.com
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
WTHI
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Road Closures
500 North between 900 East – 990 East & 475 North between 1000 East- 1050East will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. 550 South between 1200 East and the county line is also closed for tiling from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
wibqam.com
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
vincennespbs.org
Nominees sought for Shelton Award
The Vincennes Kiwanis Club in cooperation with Good Samaritan Hospital, is taking nominations for the Shelton Humanitarian Award. The award is named for the late Dr. N. Phillip Shelton and promotes humanitarian efforts in the community. The award was started in 1998 after Dr. Shelton’s death. He was a local...
visitvincennes.org
Last Minute Summer Fun in Knox County
The Downtown Riverwalk, playgrounds, and museums are all great places for some last-minute fun! We’ve got everything you need and more to soak up those last rays of sunshine & have a day filled with fun for your family before the summer is over!. Enjoy the Downtown Riverwalk. If...
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
14news.com
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
WTHI
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
Comments / 0