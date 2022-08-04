The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing continues tonight on Main Street in Washington. The jackpot now stands at $83,174. Tickets are on sale today at the club for $1.00 each. As a reminder, you must be present to win the full amount; otherwise, you take home half of the cash prize. Half pot tickets will also be available this evening. You can hear the drawing live tonight on Memories 107.9 FM.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO