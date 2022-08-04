Read on www.wamwamfm.com
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
Daviess County Road Closures
500 North between 900 East – 990 East & 475 North between 1000 East- 1050East will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. 550 South between 1200 East and the county line is also closed for tiling from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Patricia Daily
Patricia D. Daily, 95, of Loogootee, passed away at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at The Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington. She was born October 15, 1926 in Ft. Myers, Florida to the late John and Regina (Williams) McEvilly. Patricia married William Michael Daily Jr. on May 26, 1951 and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2005.
Robert McKee
Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
Delilah Mae Johnson
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
K of C Treasure Hunt Jackpot at $83,174
The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing continues tonight on Main Street in Washington. The jackpot now stands at $83,174. Tickets are on sale today at the club for $1.00 each. As a reminder, you must be present to win the full amount; otherwise, you take home half of the cash prize. Half pot tickets will also be available this evening. You can hear the drawing live tonight on Memories 107.9 FM.
