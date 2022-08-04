Read on www.wamwamfm.com
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
Patricia Daily
Patricia D. Daily, 95, of Loogootee, passed away at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at The Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington. She was born October 15, 1926 in Ft. Myers, Florida to the late John and Regina (Williams) McEvilly. Patricia married William Michael Daily Jr. on May 26, 1951 and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2005.
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
Daviess County Road Closures
500 North between 900 East – 990 East & 475 North between 1000 East- 1050East will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. 550 South between 1200 East and the county line is also closed for tiling from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
VINCENNES TEAMS LOSE IN WORLD SERIES
Both of the Vincennes teams in the field for the 2022 Cal Ripken 10u World Series being played at the Vincennes Cub League Complex lost in opening round pool play Friday. The Vincennes White team were beaten 13-2 by New Canaan CT while the Green team were knocked off 8-6 by Sikeston, MO. In two other games Friday, Julington Creek FlA beat SE Lexington KY 8-6 and Oahu, HI won over Milton, MA 7-2. More pool play continues Saturday and Sunday at both diamonds.
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Robert McKee
Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
K of C Treasure Hunt Jackpot at $83,174
The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing continues tonight on Main Street in Washington. The jackpot now stands at $83,174. Tickets are on sale today at the club for $1.00 each. As a reminder, you must be present to win the full amount; otherwise, you take home half of the cash prize. Half pot tickets will also be available this evening. You can hear the drawing live tonight on Memories 107.9 FM.
Delilah Mae Johnson
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
