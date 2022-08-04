BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO