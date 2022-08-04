Parents, teachers file lawsuit over proposed New York City school budget cuts

New York City school budget cuts back in the spotlight Thursday with a key hearing scheduled for later in the day.

A Manhattan judge had temporarily blocked the city from moving forward with the cuts in response to a lawsuit filed by teachers and parents.

They say the city violated the law by presenting the budget to the city council before allowing the panel for education policy to vote on it.

The cuts are based on declining enrollment after 120,000 families left the school system over the last five years.

Mayor Adams is hoping to make up for those budget cuts by making $100 million in existing federal COVID aid available for city schools.

The funding which is allocated for academic recovery can be used to hire teachers.

The mother of Aunisty Elliot, 14, made a heart-wrenching plea Wednesday night, in search of her missing daughter in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

