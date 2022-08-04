ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Parents, teachers file lawsuit over proposed New York City school budget cuts

New York City school budget cuts back in the spotlight Thursday with a key hearing scheduled for later in the day.

A Manhattan judge had temporarily blocked the city from moving forward with the cuts in response to a lawsuit filed by teachers and parents.

They say the city violated the law by presenting the budget to the city council before allowing the panel for education policy to vote on it.

The cuts are based on declining enrollment after 120,000 families left the school system over the last five years.

Mayor Adams is hoping to make up for those budget cuts by making $100 million in existing federal COVID aid available for city schools.

The funding which is allocated for academic recovery can be used to hire teachers.

politicsny.com

Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

City schools may have caught a break

The city council and Mayor Eric Adams will have to revisit the 2023 school year budget after a New York state supreme court judge Friday returned the education portion of the city’s budget for reconsideration. In the case of Tucker, et al v. the City of New York, Judge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

New York City Back-to-School Resources

The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#City Council#Budget Cuts#Education Policy
rew-online.com

Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino

Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
