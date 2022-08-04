ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV car charging circuit to be created along Lake Michigan shoreline

ABC 7 Chicago
There's a new plan to set up electric vehicle chargers all around Lake Michigan.

The governors of the four states that surround the great lake are supporting the effort.

Chargers would be placed along 1,100 miles of drive-able shoreline.

That means electric vehicle owners could enjoy the scenic road trip without worrying about running out of juice.

The multi-state partnership will build out and maintain the chargers.

"Making our beautiful coastal communities not only more accessible to EVs but protecting them through lower emissions is a win-win for Wisconsin," said Gov. Evers. "We're proud to support this multi-state partnership as we work to implement our first-ever Clean Energy Plan and continue our efforts to bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry."

Officials said many of the network's chargers are already in place and the remainder of the circuit is expected to be completed within a few years.

