Grove City teen killed in highway hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenage woman has died after a hit-skip crash late Wednesday night on a highway northeast of Grove City.

Franklin County deputies and Jackson Township firefighters found Emma Bailey, 18, of Grove City, at 11 p.m. by the side of Interstate 270 east of U.S. Highway 62. Bailey had been walking near the highway, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that an unknown car had struck her.

Medical crews pronounced Bailey dead just 19 minutes after finding her at the scene. The sheriff’s office named her as the victim in a 9:51 a.m. update.

The car involved in the crash had left by the time emergency crews got to that stretch of I-270, according to the sheriff’s office. It asked anyone with information about what happened to call its Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

