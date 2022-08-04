Past and present pop culture is being preserved in a University of Florida library

Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
WCJB
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
WCJB
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance taking nominations for annual art awards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual art awards. This will be the seventh year they are holding the art awards. They are meant to honor individuals or organizations for their positive impact on the arts community. It is open to Marion...
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
WCJB
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods. Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware. The rabbi also says the center is offering...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday. The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. There are also some presentations and performances that will run...
WCJB
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercises to Ensure Happy and Healthy Feet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If your feet feel funky or your toes are tight, you are not alone. Matt Mallard, the Director of Personal Training at Gainesville Health and Fitness said, “if your feet aren’t working right, the rest of your body is probably going to follow and not work right either.”
WCJB
Students receive free vaccinations ahead of the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With classes starting on Wednesday for many students in North Central Florida the Department of Health in Marion County held a free back-to-school vaccination event to get students’ shots up to date. “Kindergartners would need a DTaP, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella those are...
WCJB
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Edible Fruit Groves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Combating the high prices of produce right here in Gainesville has a solution that you might not even know about.”. What began as an idea, planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the city of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks, blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the florida league of cities.
WCJB
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - August is National Wellness Month. Wellness can include both body and mind. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with Amy McCaughan of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to discuss ways we can create healthy routines and manage stress better. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
WCJB
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning. Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development...
WCJB
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting starts next weekend in Alachua County but people gathered Sunday for Souls to the Polls. Hundreds met at the Hal Brady Rec complex in Alachua to meet candidates for office running in Alachua County races. Candidates for school board, state representative and county commission showed up.
