Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly California Fire

Read on www.kurv.com
Related
kurv.com
Abbott Buses Illegals To NYC Prompting Mayor Adams To Grumble About It
Governor Abbott says Texas is now busing illegal immigrants from the Mexican border to New York City. Abbott’s office made the announcement on Friday, the same day the first bus arrived at the Big Apple. Texas has been offering bus rides for illegals to Washington, D.C. for several months....
kurv.com
SUV Barrels Through Native American Parade; 15 Injured
New Mexico officials say a drunk man barreled an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture and that least 15 people were injured, including two Gallup police officers. The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. The incident...
kurv.com
Biden To Join Governor To Survey Flood Damage In Kentucky
(AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet with families who have suffered from historic flooding. At least 37 people have died after last month’s deluge, and flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Biden previously visited Kentucky in December after a tornado whipped through the state, killing 77 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, will join Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.
kurv.com
Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $45.2M More Over Sandy Hook Lies
(AP) — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he has to pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
Gas Prices Drop 15 Cents From Last Week
The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas is down 15 cents from last week. Triple-A reports that a gallon of regular costs drivers three-57 as of Sunday. Last weekend, that price sat just above three-72. Last year, Texans were paying just two-84 per gallon.
kurv.com
Indiana Becomes 1st State To Approve Abortion Ban Post Roe
(AP) — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. Indiana lawmakers on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately signed the bill. Indiana was among the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections for the procedure.
kurv.com
Far-Right Mayor Wins GOP Primary For Nashville US House Seat
(AP) — Far-right candidate Andy Ogles has won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville. The longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper, retired after GOP state lawmakers carved the city into three districts, favoring their party for each seat. The Democratic race for governor,...
Comments / 0