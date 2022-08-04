Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods. Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware. The rabbi also says the center is offering...
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday. The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. There are also some presentations and performances that will run...
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
Countdown To Kickoff: Forest Wildcats
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Making progress is not an overnight process. It takes hours of dedication just for small changes to occur. That’s why this offseason, the Forest Wildcats have been focused on getting better everyday. “We workout more. Lift weights more,” said Forest junior linebacker Elijah Dennis. “We’ve...
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
