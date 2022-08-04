ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
WILLISTON, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday

CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
CROSS CREEK, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Forest Wildcats

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Making progress is not an overnight process. It takes hours of dedication just for small changes to occur. That’s why this offseason, the Forest Wildcats have been focused on getting better everyday. “We workout more. Lift weights more,” said Forest junior linebacker Elijah Dennis. “We’ve...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension

In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
GAINESVILLE, FL

