WTHR

IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies on city’s westside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview Place to investigate recent violent crimes in the area. While there, officers said they saw a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses said, was last seen right next to the water near his mother.
EDINBURGH, IN
FOX59

4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN
