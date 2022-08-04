ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
classiccountry1070.com

Brett Eldredge to play first-ever Ryman residency with 3 holiday shows

Brett Eldredge is making his comeback as “Mr. Christmas” as he spreads holiday cheer with an upcoming series of shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Eldredge’s team announced the performances on Twitter: “Brett will be playing three shows in Nashville to kick off Christmas this...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy