EXCLUSIVE: MariMed & Emack & Bolio's Bob Rook Team Up To Launch New Line-Up Of Cannabis-Infused Ice Creams

By Jelena Martinovic
 4 days ago
MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD announced the availability of a new and tasty cannabis-infused ice cream.

MariMed collaborated with the legendary Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio’s to develop and market new and innovative vegan and dairy ice cream in several flavors.

The ice cream is an extension of MariMed’s top-selling and award-winning Betty’s Eddies infused fruit chewsbrand and shares the brand’s commitment to being hand-crafted and using all-natural ingredients.

The ice cream contains MariMed’s superior formulations of full spectrum cannabis oil, with natural cannabinoids and terpenes.

“We pushed ourselves to make our infused cannabis ice cream as delicious as the best-tasting, non-infused products found in local specialty ice cream stores,” Tim Shaw, MariMed’s chief operating officer, told Benzinga. “With thanks to the Emack & Bolio’s ice cream magicians and our own rock star team, this new ice creamexceeds that high-quality benchmark. It’s out-of -this-world delicious.”

Two vegan flavors, Cup O’ Coffee Chip and Chocolate Sunny Days, debuted at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, MA, this week. Additional flavors and wider availability are expected in the coming months.

“Working on this collaborative project of perfecting our vegan and dairy ice creams with cannabis has been so much fun,” Bob Rook, CEO and creator of Emack & Bolio’s Bob Rook, said.

Photo: Courtesy of MariMed

#Ice Creams#Vegan#New Line#Food Drink
