Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a...

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO