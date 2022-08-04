Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

Read on www.wkbn.com
27 First News
Phillip George Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip George Davis, 64, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at his home. Phillip was born on February 17, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the Phillip and Catherine Davis. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and proud veteran of the...
27 First News
Daniel “Danny” Alan Peek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Peek “Danny” passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 46. Danny was born September 5, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel Weidner and Lois Jean Desanti. Danny worked very hard throughout his life and for the past 25 years, he...
27 First News
Dale A. Agens, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Agens, age 70, of Sharon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an illness. Born June 5, 1952 in Ridgeway, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Swanson Agens. He was a...
27 First News
Louise Ruble, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ruble, 89, formerly of Struthers, died Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022 at Wickshire of Poland. Louise was born June 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Renaldo Ares. A lifelong area resident, Louise was a graduate of East...
27 First News
William F. Adams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a...
27 First News
Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of...
27 First News
Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
27 First News
June D. Uler, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Uler, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home. A native of Youngstown, June was born June 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Reha) Koval. She was a graduate of...
27 First News
Harry F. Kloss, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennyslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry F. Kloss was a beloved son and husband, father (one daughter, three stepchildren), grandfather (ten), great-grandfather (16) and friend to many people during his incredible 103 years of life. Harry passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Born to Harry and Maude Kloss on...
27 First News
Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
27 First News
Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
27 First News
Illonna Marie Clary, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Illonna Marie Clary, 83, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, in her home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.
27 First News
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
27 First News
Blaine Smith, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blaine Smith, 86, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
27 First News
Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Moyer, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Moyer, 82, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 6, 2022. Mrs. Moyer was born November 12, 1939, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Richards) Tyrrell. A lifelong city resident, she graduated...
27 First News
Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021. Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the...
27 First News
Marcia Nocera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Nocera, 67, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. She was born February 7, 1955 in New Castle to the late William “Blackie” and Milianne (Greico) Moses. She was a member of the St. Vitus...
27 First News
Mary Margaret Jones, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Jones, 70, of Hermitage passed away Friday evening, August 5, 2022. Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 10:30 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.
