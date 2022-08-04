ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Streaming Investment Spurs Profit Drop in Paramount Global Q2

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i1cm_0h4SE4A000

Click here to read the full article.

Even Tom Cruise can’t fly past the costs of making great content.

Despite seeing strong revenue gains from its streaming operations and from the success of the sequel to Cruise’s “Top Gun” in theaters, Paramount Global saw profit drop in its second fiscal quarter as it increased investment in new content while seeing decreases in advertising and affiliate fees at its main TV businesses.

The owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Nickelodeon cable channel and the Paramount movie studio said operating income fell by 33% in the period, down to $819 million, compared with more than $1.2 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue during the quarter increased 19% to nearly $7.8 billion, compared with nearly $6.6 billion a year earlier.

Paramount Global said net income attributable to the company fell to $419 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $1.03 billion, or $1.56 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

In a statement, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the company was focused intently on making gains in the streaming market. Paramount Global, he said. ” took market share in streaming, in broadcast TV, in box office and in upfront dollars, all while increasing our penetration of the most important growth market in media–streaming.” Paramount Global said it added 4.9 million subscribers to Paramount+, even though it had to remove 1.2M subscribers in Russia.

Paramount’s TV operations, its biggest business, saw revenue grow just 1%, to nearly $5.26 billion, as advertising fell 6% and affiliate and subscription revenue declined by 3%.

Filmed entertainment was more promising. Revenue was up $630 million in the quarter, driven by the releases of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Unlike its other divisions, Paramount’s movie business saw an increase in operating income as well.

Direct-to-consumer operations also thrived on the top line, if not the bottom. Revenue increased 56% over the year-earlier period to about $1.19 billion, thanks to increased subscriptions and advertising at Paramount+ and the free, ad-supported Pluto.

VIP+ Analysis: Streamers Are Embracing Ads, but Will Viewers?

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunges Following Earnings Loss and Forecast Revisions

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery shares were battered Friday on the heels of its after-market second-quarter earnings report on Thursday that revealed the depth of the financial and operational pressures that the newly enlarged conglomerate is facing. WB Discovery shares were down more than 17% at midday to the $14.50 range. The valuation of the company has plummeted in the four months since Discovery completed its spinoff transaction with AT&T. On Thursday, WB Discovery posted a loss of $3.4 billion that included a $1 billion write-down for restructuring charges and the new regime’s evaluation of some of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Gets $10 Million in FuboTV Shares Under First-Look Unscripted Production Pact

Click here to read the full article. Maximum Effort, the production and advertising company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, inked a multiyear, first-look deal for unscripted content deal with subscription-TV streamer FuboTV. FuboTV will issue Maximum Effort $10 million worth of shares of common stock in the company, “as part of the overall consideration for Maximum Effort’s participation in the collaboration,” per a regulatory filing Monday. Under the pact, FuboTV has the right to obtain third-party financing to fund all original content, with both Fubo and Maximum Effort jointly owning all original content produced. As part of the deal for an...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BET+ Buys South African Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Pulse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+ has picked up the U.S. streaming rights to South African-produced sci-fi survival thriller “Pulse.” “Pulse” tells the explosive story of an electromagnetic pulse that disables a secure building and disrupts the bio-electric signals in everyone’s minds, trapping a group of video game designers and turning each floor into a psychotic battlefield. The show questions whether the modern human race can really survive without the technology that defines our way of life today. The series shot in South Africa as well as Mauritius. The 6 x 60’ show was created by Hilton Treves, the visionary Oscar...
WORLD
Variety

TikTok Gains Ground on YouTube Among Southeast Asia Streaming Audiences – Study

Click here to read the full article. TikTok is gaining ground strongly on YouTube among audiences in Southeast Asia, a new study finds. And the two ad-supported streaming giants took a bite out of premium subscription services’ market share in the April-June quarter. The quarterly report, “Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” from Media Partners Asia, shows changing audience behavior as economies and consumers in the region slowly ease away from COVID restrictions. While YouTube remains the market leader, accounting for 54% of all online video consumption in the region, TikTok gained 14 percentage points year on year, to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Free Streaming#Advertising#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Industry#Paramount Global Q2#Cbs
Variety

‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Kelsey Owens Claims She Was Fired From MTV Show While Filming: It’s ‘Truly Disgusting’

Click here to read the full article. Fans of MTV reality show “Siesta Key” may soon see the unannounced departure of one of its original cast members. Kelsey Owens, who has been on the show since the premiere of the first season in 2017, shared on Instagram early Friday that she just found out she will be “cut” from the show moving forward and received no warning ahead of time. “It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role

Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
MOVIES
Variety

Axios Sold to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal

Click here to read the full article. Axios Media has been acquired by Cox Enterprises in a cash deal said to value the digital news company at $525 million. Media and advertising firm Cox Enterprises had taken a minority stake in Axios in November 2021. The $525 million deal price is about five times Axios’s projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, the New York Times reported. Axios had raised $55 million in funding. Axios was launched in January 2017 by three ex-Politico execs: Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz. It was previously reported that German publishing giant Axel Springer,...
BUSINESS
Variety

How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
MOVIES
Variety

Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Car Crash in West Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. Heche is now in stable condition, according to a statement from her representatives. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” reads the statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’

Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Pelphrey Reflects on Reentering the Dark ‘Ozark’ World and Playing a ‘Bad Boy With a Heart of Gold’ on ‘Guiding Light’

Click here to read the full article. Although there’s been a bit of controversy about how few series are recognized in the Emmys’ guest actor and guest actress categories, there are quite a few talented stars who have yet to win an Emmy — or even be recognized at all by the Television Academy. Many thought Tom Pelphrey, who portrayed Ben Davis in “Ozark,” would get an acting nomination last year following his very intense arc on the Netflix series. Instead, he was snubbed and with the death of the character, thought that journey was over. Until Season 4 was about to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Neil Gaiman Explains Why Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Doesn’t Exist in the DC Universe, Even Though His Original Graphic Novels Do

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses a few plot developments in “The Sandman,” currently streaming on Netflix. When viewers watch the ending credits for Netflix’s new series “The Sandman” — the long-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series chronicling the phantasmagoric exploits of Morpheus, aka Dream, aka the Sandman (Tom Sturridge) — they’ll behold the curious sight of the logo for DC Entertainment. Indeed, “The Sandman” was published by Vertigo, an imprint of DC Comics, from 1989 to 1996, and in the first two volumes, which make up Season 1 of the Netflix series,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Stuck in Prison Flood Lockdown, Misses Latest Court Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Weinstein’s latest hearing in his sexual assault case was delayed Friday morning when a flood caused a lockdown at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the Los Angeles prison where the convicted rapist is currently behind bars. “Just a routine delay,” one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Mark Werksman, told members of the media who were sitting in the courtroom. “My client, on the payphone, is still in his cell,” Weinstein’s attorney said at 9:29 a.m., asking for an update from the bailiff, who was on the phone with the prison, trying to arrange transportation for Weinstein...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Andy Serkis Set as Showrunner and Director on Marie Tussaud Series ‘Madame!,’ Newen Connect Boards Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” actor Andy Serkis is set to showrun and direct “Madame!,” an epic period series about the life of Marie Tussaud, the visionary French artist known for her wax sculptures and the world-famous museum Madame Tussauds. Newen Connect, the distribution arm of TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios, has signed a deal with Imaginarium Productions, the company founded by Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, to co-develop and distribute the series which Serkis created. Cavendish will produce alongside Marie Guillaumond at Felicita Films. The compelling series will shed light on this ruthless yet pioneering business woman who built...
MOVIES
Variety

Jacob Elordi Went to ‘War’ Against Netflix Over Smoking in ‘Kissing Booth’ Films: ‘This Is Bulls—!’

Click here to read the full article. Jacob Elordi is the bad boy of “Euphoria” thanks to his performance as Nate Jacobs, who is a far cry from the more wholesome heartthrob the actor played in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” series. It was the streamer’s romantic-comedy films that first made Elordi an internet sensation, but the actor told GQ magazine that he pushed Netflix to make his character far more edgy. Elordi starred opposite Joey King in “The Kissing Booth,” which was based on Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. Elordi’s character, Noah, smokes in the novel, but Netflix refused to let...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy