Soak up every second of summertime at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches

A lot of people think summertime is for being by the water! If you want a one-stop shop for everything watersports -- we've got the place.

In this Road Trip: Close to Home, we take you to Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches .

Silly Lily has been in business for over 80 years on Long Island. It has an old school nautical feel with all the accommodations for fun in the sun. Renting one of their boats is the best way to see all of Moriches Bay.

You can also rent all of the gear you need to make a great catch. Their motorized dories are the easiest way to fish, clam or crab.

GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Aug. 4

If you're looking for a true, authentic fishing experience -- ask about guided fishing lessons. Silly Lily has everything you need -- and need to know -- about fishing on the South Shore.

If you want to get a workout on the water -- try stand up paddleboarding. You can rent a GoPro camera to capture every moment.

Kayaking is another great way to get some exercise -- while taking in the incredible view. The kayaks have storage for towels and a change of clothes if you wanna jump out and go swimming along the way.

Silly Lily also has more than 40 available dock slips, so, come by on your own boat to enjoy a day on the beach.