ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of England says United Kingdom's economy is projected to enter a recession in final three months of 2022

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Bank of England says United Kingdom's economy is projected to enter a recession in final three months of 2022.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Blinken says US is "equal partner" with African countries

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine was discussed in a meeting Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. South Africa did not appear to shift in its refusal to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Pandor criticized the U.S. and other Western powers for focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of other international issues. “We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said in a press briefing following the meeting with Blinken. Before the closed-door meeting with Pandor, Blinken had said that the United States’ good relations with South Africa would allow them to be frank in discussing their differences.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy