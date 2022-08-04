Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?

Read on www.pennlive.com
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
One of the most Instagramable spots in NJ is this Mays Landing landmark
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Inside the most expensive beachfront home for sale in NJ
The most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore has features that other homes do not have. Let's delve into what makes this home so special and so expensive. Yes, a compound like the Kennedys have in Hyannis Port, MA. The property is 1.71 acres beachfront in Loveladies, Long Beach Island.
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
