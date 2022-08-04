Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles

Read on wfirnews.com
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering $10 cat adoptions Sunday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the Lynchburg Humane Society currently caring for hundreds of cats and kittens, the shelter is offering a special adoption price for those felines on Sunday. Until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Lynchburg Humane Society says all of its cats and kittens can...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals. The Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WDBJ7.com
Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WSLS
Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
WSLS
‘Drag extravaganza’ receives support after concerns, moves show to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘A Knight with Kendall,’ originally promoted as a ‘drag extravaganza,’ took centerstage at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on Thursday after it was moved from Jefferson Forest High School due to residents’ concerns. Organizers of ‘A Knight with Kendall’...
wfxrtv.com
Folk, rock, blues concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr. Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Dr. Pepper Park has announced their August concert headliners. Three different and diverse groups are taking the stage at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke beginning with Face 2 Face, a Billy Joel tribute show. “These shows are going to be a...
