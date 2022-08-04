72 years after his death, Korean War soldier ID’d as central Pa. native

Read on www.pennlive.com
Harrisburg holds ‘Candles on the Water’ event to promote end to use of nuclear weapons
The annual “Candles on the Water” event, held to remember the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, took place Sunday evening at Market Square Presbyterian Church, 20 S. 2nd St., in Harrisburg. It was followed by a silent procession to the Susquehanna Riverwalk where participants floated...
Ukrainian college student fighting to stay in Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Ukrainian college student is one of just a few who made it out of the country and to the U.S. Now, he’s living in the Midstate, but his future is still uncertain. Maksym “Max” Lyshchuk arrived in the states from Ukraine back in June. He is working to start […]
Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1M
CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million. Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The South Carolina man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a...
Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River
Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
beckersasc.com
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
PennLive.com
