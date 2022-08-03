ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Masters’s Arizona Win Gets Thiel His Second GOP Senate Candidate

By Max Chafkin
Bloomberg
 3 days ago
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
ARIZONA STATE

