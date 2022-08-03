Masters’s Arizona Win Gets Thiel His Second GOP Senate Candidate

Read on www.bloomberg.com
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
A Trump-backed conspiracy theorist who won an Arizona GOP primary suggested his own election was suspicious
State Rep. Mark Finchem, who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and marched on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, could soon run Arizona's elections.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Cindy McCain Says Late Husband, Sen. John McCain, Wouldn't Recognize GOP Today: 'We've Lost Our Way'
John McCain's widow, Ambassador Cindy McCain, says the late Arizona senator would be displeased with today's Republican Party — but determined to stand up for more familiar values. "I don't believe my husband would recognize it," McCain, 68, said Thursday during an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. "But I...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Republican Senate candidate says Trump should not run in 2024
Joe O'Dea, a Republican Senate candidate in Colorado, said he does not want former President Donald Trump to run for president in 2024.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Arizona Republican governor warns voters against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday warned voters in his state against Kari Lake, the far-right, gubernatorial candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?
In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Arizona's Kelli Ward fretted 2020 elector scheme could 'appear treasonous': Report
Kelli Ward, who helms the Arizona GOP, reportedly voiced concerns that a plan to produce an alternate slate of electors could "appear treasonous," according to emails from a Trump campaign lawyer.
