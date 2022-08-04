John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season

Read on www.wbiw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
The Hoosier’s Mules come to Otis Park August Park Program Presentation
BEDFORD – The August program will be a bit different than most. Starting at the Otis Park Bath House at 6 p.m. on August 23, the program on the Hoosier National Forest’s mules will include an indoor photo presentation led by Rod Fahl and Summer McDuffee from the US Forest Service.
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
wbiw.com
100 Holes for the Homeless event to benefit Wheeler Mission set for August 25th
BLOOMINGTON – The Wheeler Mission Center for Men will host a 100 Holes for the Homeless golf tournament, presented by BSM Groups LLC, at the Golf Club at Eagle Pointe on Thursday, August 25 to go towards benefitting the shelter. This non-traditional golf event has individuals and teams attempt...
wbiw.com
Lawrence county Bridge 138 on East Oolitic Road will close on Monday, August 15
BEDFORD – Crews will close Lawrence County Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek on Monday, August 15th. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed weather permitting in November. The work will consist of bearing replacement and relocation, removing a portion of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
wbiw.com
Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live
BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County awards $200,000 in “Heading Home” Grants
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) awarded six nonprofit organizations with Heading Home grants this summer. A total of $200,000 has been awarded as part of this funding program, CFBMC’s second competitive grant cycle for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Community Foundation’s Heading...
wbiw.com
BNL wins Washington Invitational title
MONTGOMERY – Bedford North Lawrence added more hardware to its trophy case, winning the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks during girls high school golf action on Saturday afternoon. The Stars survived a six-hour round in the heat and humidity to post a team score of 335 (on the course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington proposes a plan to activate the Convention Center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, following the lead of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bloomington, and Downtown Bloomington, Inc., has submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Convention Center expansion. Deputy Mayor Don Griffin will join Chamber...
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room (Room 28) of the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approval of Minutes. 3. Reimbursement Resolution Discussion. 4. Councilman...
wbiw.com
Chris Shaw is the first person to file for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees and Chris Shaw is the first person to file for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees as of Friday afternoon. North Lawrence Community School District 1 Seat. Incumbent Kristen Collier. Jason Johnson.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
wamwamfm.com
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
wbiw.com
final Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing including Bloomington
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds including Country View Apartments, located in Bloomington and developed by Gene B. Glick Company, will receive $764,381 RHTC annually for 10 years to preserve 206 affordable multifamily units.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
wbiw.com
The Public Safety Income Tax Committee of the Monroe County Local Income Tax Council will meet on Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Public Safety Income Tax Committee (PS-LIT Committee) of the Monroe County Local Income Tax Council will meet on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. in the Nat. U Hill Meeting Room of the Monroe County Courthouse at 100 West Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington. The public...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs
Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
Comments / 0