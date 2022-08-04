ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season

 4 days ago
WEHT/WTVW

Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
JASPER, IN
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th

BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live

BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BNL wins Washington Invitational title

MONTGOMERY – Bedford North Lawrence added more hardware to its trophy case, winning the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks during girls high school golf action on Saturday afternoon. The Stars survived a six-hour round in the heat and humidity to post a team score of 335 (on the course...
LAWRENCE, IN
The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room (Room 28) of the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approval of Minutes. 3. Reimbursement Resolution Discussion. 4. Councilman...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
VINCENNES, IN
Big Weekend For Area Festivals

It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
ODON, IN
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney

May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
BEDFORD, IN
final Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing including Bloomington

INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds including Country View Apartments, located in Bloomington and developed by Gene B. Glick Company, will receive $764,381 RHTC annually for 10 years to preserve 206 affordable multifamily units.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs

Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy