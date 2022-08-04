ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN

Deputies investigate a shooting on I-94

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigate a freeway shooting on I-94 Sunday night. One driver has a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th street off ramp. The freeway was closed for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
wlip.com

Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck

A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police

RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
WISN

Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
WISN

Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade

Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation

MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
