Tucson, AZ

84-Year-Old Marjean Ione Bloom, Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

Police reported to North Flowing Wells Road intersection in response to calls about a vehicle collision. Officers found a gray Chevrolet Malibu and a white Toyota Corolla.

Reports indicate that the Malibu driver attempted to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells Road onto eastbound Prince

AZFamily

Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Seriously Hurt in Bicycle Crash on Euclid Avenue [Tucson, AZ]

Bicyclist Hospitalized after Accident on East Seneca Street. The incident occurred between East Grand avenue and East Seneca Street. Dispatchers responded to the scene on July 27th, on the northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 19 [Tucson, AZ]

Male Driver Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Sahuarita Road. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m., near Sahuarita Road on July 13th. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck and another vehicle collided in the area. As a result, one driver was trapped inside the cab of the big-rig.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 5 Injured in Car Crash on Highway 90 [Benson, AZ]

One Dies, Several Hurt in Auto Accident on Whetstone Commerce Drive. On July 28th just after 1:00 p.m., police officers attempted to stop a Ford Expedition on Davis Road, but the driver failed to stop. Consequently, the Ford attempted to flee the scene, launching a pursuit through Benson. Authorities were...
BENSON, AZ
KTAR.com

2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling

PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story

Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

