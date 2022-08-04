ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Steamy, stormy stretch begins today

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rt6zf_0h4S6dWL00

We’re monitoring an incoming cold front for the afternoon that will likely touch off some scattered showers, downpours, and a stray strong to severe thunderstorm. However, ahead of that front comes the dangerous heat and humidity. This morning, temperatures are already in the 60s/70s alongside very muggy conditions, breezy south winds of 5-15 mph, and partly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLsVC_0h4S6dWL00

The afternoon will offer up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s, and heat indices as hot as 100 degrees. It’s for good reason we have a heat advisory in effect for much of the Champlain and Upper Valleys from 12 PM to 7 PM. Stay cool and keep hydrated!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6BzH_0h4S6dWL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiTPC_0h4S6dWL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aab8R_0h4S6dWL00

That intense heat and humidity will clash with our incoming cold front for the early to mid afternoon. The heavy downpours and isolated strong to severe storms will be accompanied by briefly gusty winds. However, heavy rain will be the biggest hazard to watch for as it will provide moderate travel impacts through the evening commute home (ponding/puddling/lowered visibility).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20y3rn_0h4S6dWL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kef4q_0h4S6dWL00

Friday, our cold front stalls to our south with some isolated showers, downpours, and stray thunderstorms focused around that boundary. Otherwise, much of the North Country and Upper Valley will remain warm, humid, and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Rain will eventually shut off by Saturday morning with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DP2Bx_0h4S6dWL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzjCb_0h4S6dWL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axdUG_0h4S6dWL00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#Steamy#Heavy Rain#Heat Indices#Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest

Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms

Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Some heavy rain possible today

Expect more rain storms today. “Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy