Weather: Steamy, stormy stretch begins today

We’re monitoring an incoming cold front for the afternoon that will likely touch off some scattered showers, downpours, and a stray strong to severe thunderstorm. However, ahead of that front comes the dangerous heat and humidity. This morning, temperatures are already in the 60s/70s alongside very muggy conditions, breezy south winds of 5-15 mph, and partly sunny skies.

The afternoon will offer up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s, and heat indices as hot as 100 degrees. It’s for good reason we have a heat advisory in effect for much of the Champlain and Upper Valleys from 12 PM to 7 PM. Stay cool and keep hydrated!

That intense heat and humidity will clash with our incoming cold front for the early to mid afternoon. The heavy downpours and isolated strong to severe storms will be accompanied by briefly gusty winds. However, heavy rain will be the biggest hazard to watch for as it will provide moderate travel impacts through the evening commute home (ponding/puddling/lowered visibility).

Friday, our cold front stalls to our south with some isolated showers, downpours, and stray thunderstorms focused around that boundary. Otherwise, much of the North Country and Upper Valley will remain warm, humid, and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Rain will eventually shut off by Saturday morning with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.