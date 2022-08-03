UPDATED: Missing Plane Crashes in South Haven Killing Both Pilots

Read on wkmi.com
Endangered Missing Alert Update: Two Centreville Girls Found
Update: Michigan State Police issued this update at Noon on Friday, August 5th:. "Both children have been located and are safe." Here is the text of the original story posted on Thursday evening, August 4th:. Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery
Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
Watch Classic Movies Aboard This WWII Era Warship in Muskegon
Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits the WWII era landing ship tank the USS LST-393. Only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in their original form of some 1,051 that were originally built. Currently a floating veteran museum, what's most impressive about the...
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
Tanker With a Full Load of Human Waste Rolls Over Near South Haven
Talk about a "crappy" start to your day! An unfortunate and potentially smelly incident happened in South Haven township Tuesday morning when a semi-tanker rolled over at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway. South Haven Area Emergency Services report responding to the incident around 9:40 a.m. on...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Key Candidate Points For Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Kalamazoo
If you're reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then good, you're ahead of the game. If you're NOT reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then hopefully it got to you before you made it to the polls. Kalamazoo, and many other area voting districts saw a shift in January, so...
Suspect Sought For Attempted Armed Robbery at Kalamazoo Township Business
Authorities in the Kalamazoo Township area are searching for a suspect to attempted an armed robbery at a business over the weekend. Police say the suspect entered a local establishment in the 2000 block of W. Main Street Sunday evening, and demanded money from the store clerk. During the robbery, he implied he had a weapon, but never brandished it.
Twelve Years Ago: The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill is Largest Inland Spill In US History
When you think oil spills, you think mostly oceanic catastrophes - Deepwater Horizon, The Exxon Valdez, The Persian Gulf War Oil Spill - all catastrophic, and all in major oceans. But Michigan, and the Kalamazoo River area actually home to one of the largest inland oil spills in history. A...
Go Horseback Riding In Kalamazoo With Action Matters and F.I.S.T
Action Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers programs for academics, athletics, arts, activism, and atmosphere. Its mission statement is "Uniting people, uniting places, uniting progress." They have many different programs and groups that are designed to help the Kalamazoo, Michigan community with many different things. Many of their groups are designed with helping the youth in many assets of life. Some of those groups even involve helping parents and children strengthen their relationships while doing various activities.
The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area
Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
The Last Witch Trial Happened in Kalamazoo in 1929
Did you know that a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors?. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
White Pigeon Man Forges Custom Knives From Pieces of Mackinac Bridge
I knew it was possible to buy old pieces of the Mackinac Bridge, but I never considered all the creative ways in which they could be used. A local blacksmith in southwest Michigan has combined two passions to create some of the most unique and Pure Michigan blades around!. Ben...
How I Spent My Summer Vacation: Kalamazoo Christian group returns from Kenya Trip
Kalamazoo Christian High School has been sending students to experience conservation and cheetahs first hand, in Kenya, for a decade now, and this year's intrepid travelers made the trek earlier this month. During the trip, according to the organizing group, Action for Cheetahs in Kenya's Facebook page, the students "were...
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana
I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
