Read on www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Commissioners delay Family Promise block grant
Carbon County Commissioners say they hope to soon award a $163.000 grant to Family Promise for a women’s homeless shelter. The proposal for the Community Development Block Grant failed by a 2-1 vote on Thursday. Ahner and Chris Lukasevich voted against the release; Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein was in...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Such a deal
Best wishes to Christina Fish, Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent. She is earning a little over $550 per day in her new position while acting Superintendent Jack Corby is helping her transition into the job at a rate of $600 per day. In addition, the previous superintendent, Jonathan Cleaver, will most certainly be paid his daily rate of over $625 per day when his contract is deemed legal under his lawsuit against the district. His pay will continue until June of 2024. Such a deal to have three supers for one position and pay a whopping $1,775 per day.
Times News
Ansbach awarded white coat
The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 received their white coats on July 23 at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. The white coat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their...
Times News
Harris participates in donning of the stole
Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Letter to the editor: School board problems
Well, we know the five who voted for a tax increase on Northern Lehigh School Board! One of those created a position in the district for his wife. Also, why does the school district have two business managers? Director of Business Affairs Sherri Molitoris is getting $149,000, yet the national average for a business manager is $81,880. That is less than the both managers are earning. The average in the Lehigh Valley is $102,000.
Times News
Guest speaker at Tamaqua on Monday
The Tamaqua Area School District athletic department will host guest speaker Mike Gross, a guidance counselor in the Parkland School District, on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the football stadium. Gross, whose passion is in athletics and mental health, will be presenting about topics such as team building,...
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. • 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use of a loudspeaker or similar device where the sound could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
Times News
St. Luke’s opens Hazleton center
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, X-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services. The center’s business hours are Monday-Friday,...
Times News
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Zoning changes approved in Walker Twp.
After four years of delays, revisions, meetings and a public hearing, the Eastern Schuylkill Regional Planning Board member communities finally approved the zoning ordinance changes that had been requested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. It was in August 2018 that Walker Township received a letter from the State...
Free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ+ community
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen LGBTQ+ couples got married in Luzerne County, on Sunday, for free. Sajadah and Kamani Bigelow exchanged their wedding rings in an intimate wedding ceremony Sunday. “Well we actually met through other friends and it was something that wasn’t supposed to be but ended up being,” said […]
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Safelite Autoglass opening Nanticoke distribution center
NANTICOKE — Safelite Autoglass is bringing a new distribution center and new jobs to the area, by what representatives expect to be the end of the year. The location of the new distribution center is 301 Dziak Drive, Suite 200, on what was formerly 130 acres of mine-scarred land. The space is 357,575 square feet.
Times News
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Comments / 1