Dominant pitching by the visiting RubberDucks led to a doubleheader sweep Saturday night at Altoona. Tanner Burns (2-3) tossed five solid innings to earn his first win since April in game one. He gave up a solo home run in the fifth inning before Kyle Marman locked up his third save with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Daniel Schneemann led the Ducks offensively, going 2-for-3 with one run, two RBIs and a stole base.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO