Read on www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
FOX Sports
Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1
Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2...
Reds win in 10th, take series from Brewers
Aristides Aquino’s infield single in the top of the 10th inning scored the go-ahead run for the Cincinnati Reds, who
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau starting Saturday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 112 plate appearances this season, Brosseau has a .293 batting average with an...
Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates
BALTIMORE — (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore's less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay not in lineup Sunday afternoon for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Godoy versus Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. In 56 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .288 batting average with a .743 OPS, 1 home run,...
FOX Sports
Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
Strong pitching leads Akron RubberDucks to doubleheader sweep of Altoona Curve
Dominant pitching by the visiting RubberDucks led to a doubleheader sweep Saturday night at Altoona. Tanner Burns (2-3) tossed five solid innings to earn his first win since April in game one. He gave up a solo home run in the fifth inning before Kyle Marman locked up his third save with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Daniel Schneemann led the Ducks offensively, going 2-for-3 with one run, two RBIs and a stole base.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 326 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .257 batting average with a .768 OPS, 8 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Brewers on Sunday afternoon
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will take over first base after Keston Hiura was picked as Milwaukee's designated hitter, Christian Yelich was shifted to left field, and Andrew McCutchen was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Graham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gamel is being replaced in right field by Bligh Madris versus Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. In 266 plate appearances this season, Gamel has a .242 batting average with a .711 OPS,...
Comments / 0