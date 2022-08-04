Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
northgwinnettvoice.com
fox5atlanta.com
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
2 Persons Died In A Wrong-Way Crash In Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs, GA)
Roswell Police responded to a wrong-way crash along Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs that claimed two lives. The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Riverside Road and mile marker 14 before 6 a.m. The highway remained closed for [..]
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
Residents in DeKalb County frustrated after utility lines left unmoved, unfixed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” An earlier version of this story mentioned ‘live power lines.’ The lines were not power lines but utility lines. As storms begin to roll in, some DeKalb county residents are hoping it doesn’t cause downed utility lines.
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
CBS 46
Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash had the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue for hours Friday morning. The crash happened on I-75 South before Central Ave/CW Grant SB. It has since cleared and all lanes are back open. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed one...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City backs off most speed bumps on cart paths
70% to be removed, 8 modified bumps will stay on cart paths — In response to sustained public complaints, the Peachtree City Council Friday backed off the city’s 4-month move to make sections of the 100-plus miles of cart paths way more bumpy in order to cause speeding golf carts to slow down.
WXIA 11 Alive
I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning
ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
Gridlock Guy: Driving on eggshells around buses and in school zones
‘Tis the season for big cheeses and small progeny to commence in their daily rituals of tracing the same paths to and from their learning hives. Yes, schools are back in session and in the height of summer, no less. With drivers no less reckless and dangerous than way back in May and with just about every school meeting every day in person, the need exists for reminders on how to behave around buses and schools.
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County courthouse evacuated for power outage, clerk says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials evacuated the DeKalb County courthouse after a power outage on Thursday in Decatur. DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry issued the alert at around 2:20 p.m. The courthouse is at 556 N McDonough Street. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said an area-wide power outage...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather: Sunday August 7
The National Weather Service forecasts a high chance of rain here in Cobb County on Sunday August 7, with a high near 88. We’re under a continuing hazardous weather outlook due to scattered thunderstorms across the region. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in...
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia. Officers responding to the scene found...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
fox5atlanta.com
New touring circus brings thrills to Gwinnett County
Flip Circus has opened it's impossible-to-miss red and white tent at Lawrenceville's Sugarloaf Mill shopping center. The traveling circus is showcasing death-defying touring acts that will have you gasping at the stunts they pull.
