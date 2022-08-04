ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken visit to Southeast Asia highlights importance of potential battleground with China

By Peter Aitken
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Maher
Fox News

The 'cynical reason' that Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan: China expert

Hudson Institute director for Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury revealed the "cynical reason" that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Republicans had been capturing the national sentiment on China as a threat," he told host Mark Levin. "You get polls coming back — 70%, 80% of the public thinks that. And Democrats were positioned poorly. They seemed to be helping China, apologizing for China. Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump — these were champions [who] do something about China. I think Nancy Pelosi and her team recognize this."
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: China's revenge has only just begun

So China's president is pissed off and not because LeBron James is a lousy kisser. Because Nancy Pelosi, the spork with eyebrows, took a girls’ shopping trip to Taiwan, China sent scores of planes to the Taiwan Strait -- never met him -- and fired live missiles near the self-ruled island. To be fair, they warned her, but she said she didn't hear them because she forgot to charge the batteries in her miracle ear.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Southeast Asian#Aspen Security Forum#State#Asean
Fox News

'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path

For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Blinken says US is "equal partner" with African countries

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine was discussed in a meeting Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. South Africa did not appear to shift in its refusal to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Pandor criticized the U.S. and other Western powers for focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of other international issues. “We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said in a press briefing following the meeting with Blinken. Before the closed-door meeting with Pandor, Blinken had said that the United States’ good relations with South Africa would allow them to be frank in discussing their differences.
POLITICS
Fox News

China to ramp up military drills around Taiwan after island hosts foreign head-of-state

China will ramp up its military exercises around Taiwan well into this week after the island hosted a foreign head of state Monday. China has been holding live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan for nearly a week since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. Taiwan hosted St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who insisted on flying to the island despite China's ongoing show-of-force, on Monday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Fox News

China announces military exercises around Taiwan will be extended

China announced Monday its military is extending exercises around Taiwan as concerns mount about a potential conflict in the region. The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, which appear to target U.S. support for Taiwan should China invade the island, according to social media posts from the People’s Liberation Army.
MILITARY
Fox News

Mark Levin warns America cannot 'take its eyes off' of adversaries abroad

During a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin," Mark Levin warned of the threat that China and Russia pose to national security. Levin cited a recent Politico article which reported that Chinese owners "controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion." He also cited a Senate report on how the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly targeted espionage against the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Lack of maths funding will hinder UK’s scientific progress

The aim of making the UK a “science superpower” is welcome, but the deficiencies in the government’s strategy highlighted in a Lords report are only the start (‘Science superpower’ plan risks making UK bureaucracy superpower, says peer, 4 August). Lord Krebs compared the amount of...
HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy