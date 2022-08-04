Blinken visit to Southeast Asia highlights importance of potential battleground with China

Read on www.foxnews.com
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
The 'cynical reason' that Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan: China expert
Hudson Institute director for Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury revealed the "cynical reason" that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Republicans had been capturing the national sentiment on China as a threat," he told host Mark Levin. "You get polls coming back — 70%, 80% of the public thinks that. And Democrats were positioned poorly. They seemed to be helping China, apologizing for China. Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump — these were champions [who] do something about China. I think Nancy Pelosi and her team recognize this."
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Greg Gutfeld: China's revenge has only just begun
So China's president is pissed off and not because LeBron James is a lousy kisser. Because Nancy Pelosi, the spork with eyebrows, took a girls’ shopping trip to Taiwan, China sent scores of planes to the Taiwan Strait -- never met him -- and fired live missiles near the self-ruled island. To be fair, they warned her, but she said she didn't hear them because she forgot to charge the batteries in her miracle ear.
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path
For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
Blinken says US is "equal partner" with African countries
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine was discussed in a meeting Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. South Africa did not appear to shift in its refusal to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Pandor criticized the U.S. and other Western powers for focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of other international issues. “We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said in a press briefing following the meeting with Blinken. Before the closed-door meeting with Pandor, Blinken had said that the United States’ good relations with South Africa would allow them to be frank in discussing their differences.
China to ramp up military drills around Taiwan after island hosts foreign head-of-state
China will ramp up its military exercises around Taiwan well into this week after the island hosted a foreign head of state Monday. China has been holding live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan for nearly a week since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. Taiwan hosted St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who insisted on flying to the island despite China's ongoing show-of-force, on Monday.
Mike Pompeo sounds alarm on 'Faulkner Focus': 'The Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on 'The Faulkner Focus' Friday about the national security threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the United States. He said China is the one country growing strong enough to change how Americans live for years to come. MIKE POMPEO: The Chinese Communist...
LA Times urges Biden to use executive powers to declare a 'national climate emergency'
The Los Angeles Times editorial board published a piece Friday calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency, which would empower him to utilize more executive authority to curb carbon emissions in the United States. The editors pondered whether the Inflation Reduction Act, which just passed exclusively by Democrats...
China announces military exercises around Taiwan will be extended
China announced Monday its military is extending exercises around Taiwan as concerns mount about a potential conflict in the region. The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, which appear to target U.S. support for Taiwan should China invade the island, according to social media posts from the People’s Liberation Army.
Mark Levin warns America cannot 'take its eyes off' of adversaries abroad
During a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin," Mark Levin warned of the threat that China and Russia pose to national security. Levin cited a recent Politico article which reported that Chinese owners "controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion." He also cited a Senate report on how the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly targeted espionage against the U.S. Federal Reserve.
White House warns of ‘intensifying impacts of climate change’ as Biden visits flood-hit Kentucky – live
President and first lady to tour state in which 37 have died from extensive flooding – follow the day’s politics news
Factbox-The vast nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, opening up the possibility of a grave accident just 500 km (around 300 miles) from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.
Lack of maths funding will hinder UK’s scientific progress
The aim of making the UK a “science superpower” is welcome, but the deficiencies in the government’s strategy highlighted in a Lords report are only the start (‘Science superpower’ plan risks making UK bureaucracy superpower, says peer, 4 August). Lord Krebs compared the amount of...
White House summons Chinese ambassador amid military exercises, diplomatic retaliation for Pelosi Taiwan visit
The White House summoned Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang Thursday night amid increased tensions in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday. The meeting came as China has suspended all planned discussions with the U.S. on key international issues as...
