Carbon County, PA

Times News

Barry Isett adds to staff

Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
SLATINGTON, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history

Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall

The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
JIM THORPE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses

The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe captures Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack title

Jim Thorpe captures Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack title. The Jim Thorpe Junior Connie Mack baseball team recently brought home the Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack championship with an 11-6 victory over Southern Lehigh. Thorpe got out to an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. The squad had three players - Brody Schrantz, Michael Antignani and Lee Edwards - finish the game with two RBIs. Cole Lazorick and Kaden Hess also came through with RBIs for Thorpe. Schrantz led the way with three hits. Hess went the distance for Thorpe on the mound, throwing seven strong innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out three. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Commissioners delay Family Promise block grant

Carbon County Commissioners say they hope to soon award a $163.000 grant to Family Promise for a women’s homeless shelter. The proposal for the Community Development Block Grant failed by a 2-1 vote on Thursday. Ahner and Chris Lukasevich voted against the release; Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein was in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton Music in the Park Series

The Northeast Navy Band Trident Brass Quintet is set to perform as part of the Lehighton Music in the Park Series. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lehighton Borough Amphitheater. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the American Legion Post...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County commissioners

At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Fair begins Monday

They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Harris participates in donning of the stole

Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Letter to the editor: School board problems

Well, we know the five who voted for a tax increase on Northern Lehigh School Board! One of those created a position in the district for his wife. Also, why does the school district have two business managers? Director of Business Affairs Sherri Molitoris is getting $149,000, yet the national average for a business manager is $81,880. That is less than the both managers are earning. The average in the Lehigh Valley is $102,000.
SLATINGTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Speedway Digest

Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 6, 2022

He next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated Summer Classic, the 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA

