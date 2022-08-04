Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
Little League: Pittston Area falls to Caln Township in Eastern Regional title game
WRIGHT TWP. — Pittston Area received two cracks at the Little League 8-10 Softball Eastern Regional title by having some offensive outbursts throughout the week-long tournament. None came in the first game Saturday morning against Pennsylvania champion Caln Township. Nor were there any in the rematch Saturday afternoon. Instead,...
Times News
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Times News
Jim Thorpe captures Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack title
Jim Thorpe captures Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack title. The Jim Thorpe Junior Connie Mack baseball team recently brought home the Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack championship with an 11-6 victory over Southern Lehigh. Thorpe got out to an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. The squad had three players - Brody Schrantz, Michael Antignani and Lee Edwards - finish the game with two RBIs. Cole Lazorick and Kaden Hess also came through with RBIs for Thorpe. Schrantz led the way with three hits. Hess went the distance for Thorpe on the mound, throwing seven strong innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out three. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Commissioners delay Family Promise block grant
Carbon County Commissioners say they hope to soon award a $163.000 grant to Family Promise for a women’s homeless shelter. The proposal for the Community Development Block Grant failed by a 2-1 vote on Thursday. Ahner and Chris Lukasevich voted against the release; Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein was in...
Times News
Lehighton Music in the Park Series
The Northeast Navy Band Trident Brass Quintet is set to perform as part of the Lehighton Music in the Park Series. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lehighton Borough Amphitheater. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the American Legion Post...
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
Times News
Harris participates in donning of the stole
Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
Times News
Letter to the editor: School board problems
Well, we know the five who voted for a tax increase on Northern Lehigh School Board! One of those created a position in the district for his wife. Also, why does the school district have two business managers? Director of Business Affairs Sherri Molitoris is getting $149,000, yet the national average for a business manager is $81,880. That is less than the both managers are earning. The average in the Lehigh Valley is $102,000.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 6, 2022
He next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated Summer Classic, the 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.
