UPDATE: Voting lines still await for we the people of Rutherford County on Election Day

Voters still out there in line will elect their Rutherford County and Murfreesboro mayors Thursday.

"We've got voters in line waiting at the machines to vote due to the length of the ballot," said Alan Farley, the election administrator for the county.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at a choice of 28 voting centers operated by a Rutherford County Election Commission team of poll workers overseen by Alan Farley.

He had a different take earlier in the day.

"It’s been slow so anyone wanting to vote shouldn’t have any problem getting in and out," said Farley, the county's administrator of elections. "The length of the ballot will cause some to take longer in casting their ballot."

Around 11:30 a.m., 88 voters had stopped by the voting center at Brown's Chapel Elementary on Baker Road on the west side of the county, poll official Michele Bell said.

"I'm hoping to break 200," she said. "That would be awesome."

Voters are electing candidates to four-year terms for Rutherford County and Murfreesboro government offices, and school board seats for both county and city districts.

The election also includes Circuit Court, General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court judges for eight-year terms to represent Rutherford County and Smyrna. The ballot also asks whether to retain higher state court judges in office.

In addition to electing local candidates, the voters have ballot options for Democratic or Republican primaries to choose nominees for federal and state offices.

The party ballots also involve electing candidates to Republican and Democratic state executive committees.

Where to vote

The Rutherford County Election Commission provides registered voters who bring government photo IDs with their choice of 28 voting centers:

Voting Center 1: LaVergne Middle School, 382 Stones River Road LaVergne

LaVergne Middle School, 382 Stones River Road LaVergne Voting Center 2: Cedar Grove Elementary School, 354 Chaney Road Smyrna

Cedar Grove Elementary School, 354 Chaney Road Smyrna Voting Center 3: Rock Springs Elementary School, 1000 Waldron Road, LaVergne

Rock Springs Elementary School, 1000 Waldron Road, LaVergne Voting Center 4: Stewarts Creek Elementary School, 200 Red Hawk Parkway, Smyrna

Stewarts Creek Elementary School, 200 Red Hawk Parkway, Smyrna Voting Center 5: Stewartsboro Elementary School, 10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna

Stewartsboro Elementary School, 10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna Voting Center 6: Smyrna Middle School, 712 Hazelwood Drive

Smyrna Middle School, 712 Hazelwood Drive Voting Center 7: Smyrna Elementary School, 1001 Sam Davis Road

Smyrna Elementary School, 1001 Sam Davis Road Voting Center 8: Browns Chapel Elementary School, 6128 Baker Road

Browns Chapel Elementary School, 6128 Baker Road Voting Center 9: Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion, 315 John Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion, 315 John Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro Voting Center 10: Blackman United Methodist, 4380 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro

Blackman United Methodist, 4380 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro Voting Center 11: Leanna Church of Christ, 4198 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

Leanna Church of Christ, 4198 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro Voting Center 12: Wilson Elementary School, 1545 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro

Wilson Elementary School, 1545 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro Voting Center 13: Siegel Middle School, 355 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

Siegel Middle School, 355 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro Voting Center 14: Mitchell-Neilson Primary School, 1303 Jones Blvd., Murfreesboro

Mitchell-Neilson Primary School, 1303 Jones Blvd., Murfreesboro Voting Center 15: Cason Lane Academy, 1330 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro

Cason Lane Academy, 1330 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro Voting Center 16: Barfield Elementary School, 350 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro

Barfield Elementary School, 350 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro Voting Center 17: Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, 311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, 311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro Voting Center 18: Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St., Murfreesboro

Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St., Murfreesboro Voting Center 19: Hobgood Elementary School, 307 Baird Lane S., Murfreesboro

Hobgood Elementary School, 307 Baird Lane S., Murfreesboro Voting Center 20: North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 North Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro

North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 North Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro Voting Center 21: SportsCom, 2310 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro

SportsCom, 2310 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro Voting Center 22: Lascassas Elementary School, 6300 Lascassas Pike

Lascassas Elementary School, 6300 Lascassas Pike Voting Center 23: Milton Church of Christ, 12155 Lascassas Pike

Milton Church of Christ, 12155 Lascassas Pike Voting Center 24: Kittrell Elementary School, 7801 Old Woodbury Pike, Readyville

Kittrell Elementary School, 7801 Old Woodbury Pike, Readyville Voting Center 25: Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School, 5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School, 5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro Voting Center 26: Christiana Middle School, 4675 Shelbyville Pike

Christiana Middle School, 4675 Shelbyville Pike Voting Center 27: Rockvale Middle School, 6543 Salem Pike (state Route 99), Rockvale

Rockvale Middle School, 6543 Salem Pike (state Route 99), Rockvale Voting Center 28: Eagleville Community Center, 317 Old Highway 99, Eagleville

