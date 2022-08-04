Comedian Jimmy Fallon stopped by the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Friday afternoon to hang out with Ford CEO Jim Farley and factory workers who build the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, the Free Press has learned. "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" host spent nearly an hour touring the new factory with Farley and plant manager Corey Williams and Fallon Gates, a manufacturing communications specialist who guides tours on-site. ...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO