This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 7-17
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
This legendary campsite at WE Fest even hosts mini-concerts
DETROIT LAKES — There are many legendary people at campsites in the WE Fest grounds during the three-day country music festival. Some are known for offering friendship and a refreshing beverage, some entertaining games, and others go the distance in decorating their campsite. The Midland Publishing campsite may be...
Rain, Storms Could Impact WeFest on Friday Night
UNDATED -- Friday will see a cold front move into the area. Late Friday afternoon and evening the front will be from northwestern Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota and ahead of it will be hot, humid and unstable. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from 6 pm to 11 pm Friday....
Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening
DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
Minnesota Police Officer Accidentally Drops Drunk Man Off At Wrong Home
Apparently, the police department doesn't provide that kind of service terribly often, but there were no taxi services running that night.
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week. Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4,...
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
Stearns County Fair Continues Through Sunday (PHOTOS)
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend. Friday is Child Care Provider day, with discounts on rides for daycare providers and free foods for the kids, and both Friday and Saturday are children's days. For a list of events, click here. In honor of children's days,...
