Detroit, MI

On3.com

Mel Pearson out as Michigan hockey coach

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson will not be extended and has been let go effective immediately, sources have informed TheWolverine.com. Pearson’s contract expired in April, and allegations that surfaced in the months prior proved to be his undoing. Specifically, Pearson was accused of telling players to provide false information...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jimmy Fallon surprises F-150 factory workers, drives Lightning with Ford CEO

Comedian Jimmy Fallon stopped by the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Friday afternoon to hang out with Ford CEO Jim Farley and factory workers who build the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, the Free Press has learned. "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" host spent nearly an hour touring the new factory with Farley and plant manager Corey Williams and Fallon Gates, a manufacturing communications specialist who guides tours on-site. ...
DEARBORN, MI

