Of four debate invites for Ga. Senate seat, Herschel Walker chose the one event without Raphael Warnock

Read on thegrio.com
Related
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0